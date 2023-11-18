Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals go live today! OLED bundle and more

After seeing the Xbox and PlayStation 5 console deals go live, it is now time for the Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals. As per Nintendo’s official Black Friday sneak peek details, this year’s headliner deal will be the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle and it’s scheduled to go live starting today at various retailers. This deal joins all of the official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals that are also going to be up today, alongside the already available Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle and the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. Head below for more details on the 2023 Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals

While most folks would certainly prefer a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder or the new Super Mario RPG remake, this year’s official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle is a notable way to score a new console. First of all, SSB Ultimate is a super fun experience, despite not being the newest release, but more importantly, this is the only official Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle that includes the latest OLED model. On top of that, it ships with an essentially free copy of the game and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online for $350, a roughly $68 in savings.

Outside of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle, you’ll also find the other holiday bundles live and ready for the taking below:

As we mentioned above the official Nintendo Switch game deals will be going live today as well, if they aren’t already (watch out for our roundup of those) and you’ll find more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

