Nintendo Indie World showcase: Tune in for 20 mins. of new games coming to Switch

While we await the upcoming Nintendo Black Friday deals (details on those are right here), we are taking a quick break for today’s Nintendo Switch Indie World showcase. While most folks are still exploring the Flower Kingdom in Super Mario Bros. Wonder (hands-on review right here) ahead of the launch of the Super Mario RPG remake this Friday and awaiting many of the upcoming releases featured in the last major Nintendo Direct event, it’s now time for a look at some of the major indie releases headed to the platform. Head below to follow along with today’s Nintendo Switch Indie World showcase.

November Nintendo Switch Indie World showcase

The September Nintendo Direct featured the new Princess Peach Showtime as well the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake and more, but today it’s all about the more unique and special little titles you can enjoy in between major releases.

Today’s new Indie World showcase will feature roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. These will, presumably, be titles launching this year and early next year (for the most part) and it’s all set to kick off this morning at 9 a.m. ET.

Follow along with today’s Indie World showcase down below and be sure to check back after the presentation for full resolution uploads of the announcements.

A new Indie World Showcase is airing Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution – Announcement Trailer

The lost Shantae adventure, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, is back in development after 20 years and coming to Nintendo Switch! Join Shantae as she turns the tables on nefarious pirate Risky Boots by rearranging the landscape and swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels, then hair-whip and belly-dance your way through scrambled lands, misplaced towns, monster-filled crypts, and daunting labyrinths. Plus: 4-player versus mode!

Core Keeper – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Drawn towards a mysterious relic, you are an explorer transported to an ancient cavern of creatures, resources, and trinkets. It is up to you to uncover the mysteries of this strange new world and power up The Core to escape the dangers of the underground.

On Your Tail – Announcement Trailer

On Your Tail is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Embark on an intriguing getaway you’ll never forget in On Your Tail, a sleuthy story-driven life sim and 3D adventure of relaxation, investigation, and knowing how to play your cards right. Set in the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of aspiring detective Diana in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation. Developed by Memorable Games & published by Humble Games.

Howl – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Howl is out now for Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Howl is a turn-based tactical folktale set in medieval times. A sinister ‘howling plague’ has ravaged the land, turning all who hear it into feral beasts. You play a deaf heroine plunging into danger in search of a cure. Plan up to six steps in advance to outmaneuver your opponents, wolfish creatures filled with hunger and rage. Various types of fiends are lurking in the shadows, each of them possessing particular levels of vitality and different abilities. Hence, you need to consider carefully which strategy will bring them to their knees and plot your attack while relying on your wits and an array of different abilities.

The Star Named EOS – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The Star Named EOS is coming to Nintendo Switch spring 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Immerse yourself in The Star Named EOS, a first-person storytelling puzzle adventure game about photography and the ways we can capture the fleeting moments that shape our lives. Play as Dei, a young photographer following the footsteps of his mother. Explore a beautiful world, find and collect items filled with memories, and help Dei find the truth behind his mother’s absence. As the player, you’ll recreate scenes from nostalgic memories and snap photographs of them, unraveling the mystery surrounding the protagonist’s family and finding a love that was long left unrealized.

Backpack Hero – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Backpack Hero is available now on Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Master your backpack in Backpack Hero! Collect extraordinary items with incredible powers and abilities and organize your backpack to unleash their true power. Explore The Dungeon, fight foes in turn-based battles, encounter merchants and crafters, and other allies. Play as one of five Backpack Heroes with unique backpack powers, mechanics, and items. Rebuild your little village: restore, expand, and decorate Haversack Hill – help your community, and they’ll gladly help you!

Blade Chimera – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Blade Chimera is coming to Nintendo Switch spring 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… In the year 20XX, cities were suddenly flooded with demons in the form of monsters and spirits that suddenly appeared in the city, sparking an all-out Demon War. Even now, more than 30 years later, demons still roam the streets and harm humans wherever they go. In this exploration-heavy 2D action game, use your demon sword to interfere with the past, create platforms, and shield yourself from danger to explore a dystopian cyberpunk world depicted in gorgeously animated pixel art.

A Highland Song – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

A Highland Song is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 5, 2023! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Run, climb, scramble and spelunk your way across the winding paths of the Scottish Highlands in this narrative platformer from the creators of Heaven’s Vault and 80 Days. With music by leading Scottish folk bands and an adaptive narrative that builds itself around your choices, discover the beauty and danger of the remote wilderness in this highly replayable adventure. Trailer soundtrack by Talisk.

Moonstone Island – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Moonstone Island is coming to Nintendo Switch spring 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Explore 100 islands in the sky, collect Spirits in card combat, and make a cozy home as you work to become the world’s greatest alchemist on Moonstone Island!

Death Trick: Double Blind – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Death Trick: Double Blind is coming to Nintendo Switch early 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… 🎩✨ Step right up to the enigmatic world of Death Trick: Double Blind! In this captivating visual novel, the star magician of Morgan’s Traveling Circus has vanished, but her name is still the hottest ticket in town! 🕵️‍♀️ Immerse yourself in a winding, slow-burn detective story told from two distinct perspectives: a private eye hired by the circus owner and a concerned friend summoned by the missing magician. With a limited number of daily actions, unravel a web of secrets hidden beneath the circus tent. 🔎 Collect evidence over multiple days, stay sharp for contradictions in witness testimonies, and piece together the puzzle to save the show. 🔐 Will you crack the case, rescue the circus, and prove that the show must go on? Experience intrigue, suspense, and magic like never before in Death Trick: Double Blind!

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition – Pre-order Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2023! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Welcome to the Space Program! You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system. Grab Your Intergalactic Hiking Gear! Strap on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique gadgets to probe your surroundings, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writing, and roast the perfect marshmallow.

Braid: Anniversary Edition – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Braid: Anniversary Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 30, 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Journey to a series of worlds where time behaves strangely and solve puzzles to rescue an abducted princess. Braid: Anniversary Edition is a remaster of the classic game with updated graphics, sound, and huge amounts of developer commentary.

