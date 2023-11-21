GameSir’s 9to5-favorite G7 SE Hall Effect Xbox and Windows gamepad hits new low at $40

One of the standout releases in the third-party gaming controller space this year, and a particular favorite of ours, is the GameSir G7 SE. And the new Hall Effect-equipped GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller is now seeing one of its first notable price drops as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Regularly as much as $63 directly from the brand, you can now land one for $39.99 shipped via Amazon. After holding strong between $45 and $50 at Amazon since release, you can land one at Black Friday pricing. We recently detailed why we chose this gamepad as one of our favorite pieces of gaming gear this year and you can get more details down below.

Aside from the affordable price tag, the GameSir G7 SE fights back against one of the most annoying problems some third-party controllers face, stick drift. Equipped with Hall Effect joysticks and triggers “for a comfortable feel, long life, and enhanced gaming accuracy,” the controller also features a USB wired connection to work with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows machines. From there, you’ll find a pair of customizable back keys, a vibration trigger motor, and an asymmetric vibration grip motor “for immersive tactile feedback.” Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Tune into the 9to5toys YouTube channel at 3pm ET today to hear more about the hands-on experience:

Elsewhere in early Black Friday controller deals, we are now tracking official DualSense PS5 gamepads down at $49 for the holidays. Just be sure to also scope out Amazon’s Xbox-style multi-platform Luna wireless gamepad down at $40 and the Black Friday offers on the new 2nd Gen BACKBONE One iPhone 15/Android controller as well.

GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller features:

Versatile Compatibility: Supports Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X/S consoles, and PC Win10 and above (including the Steam game platform).

Precise Control: Features Hall Joysticks and Hall trigger for comfortable feel, long life, and enhanced gaming accuracy.

Plug-and-Play Convenience: USB wired connection (detachable) for easy setup and instant gaming without the need for additional drivers.

Customizable Experience: Includes 2 custom back keys, allowing users to eliminate false triggers and enhance their gaming experience.

Immersive Gameplay: Offers pulse type vibration trigger motor and asymmetric vibration grip motor for immersive tactile feedback.

