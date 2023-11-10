PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals now live! Spider-Man 2 console bundle, DualSense, more

Update: New PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III console bundle now live at $500 via Amazon.

New PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console bundle also now live at $500 via Amazon.

The deals below are now live at Amazon. Both the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle at $499 at the DualSense controller offers are now available.

The main event is still a couple weeks away but the PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals are kicking off today. We have already detailed the upcoming Walmart offers scheduled to go live later this month, but it will be the first out of the gate with PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals. Slated to go live today, while the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle is already live at several retailers including Amazon, Walmart is scheduled to have the first notable deal on the console today alongside what will be the very first DualSense controller Black Friday deal with a solid $20 in savings. Head below for a closer look and more details.

PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals – Spider-Man 2 bundle

Walmart will have the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle on sale today at $499 shipped. Regularly $559 like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is essentially like getting the new Spider-Man 2 game for FREE and $10 in savings on the console itself. This is also the very first deal we have tracked on this particular configuration. Walmart+ members will be getting early access with everyone else getting a shot at the deal thereafter. It’s hard to say 100% for sure, but it is scheduled to go live, if it’s anything like the PlayStation DualSense deal below, to Walmart+ members at noon followed by everyone else at 3 p.m ET.

This is might not be the new PS5 Slim model we detailed previously – that one is scheduled to go live for the first time this Friday at Best Buy with a FREE copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III thrown in at $499 (this is just the regular MSRP though) – but it is still a notable way to land a nice deal on PS5 with a FREE copy of one of the best games on the system, Spider-Man 2.

PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle $499 (Reg. $559)

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Black Friday deal

PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals with DualSense controllers. Walmart is scheduled to have the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in all colorways, including the gray camo model, marked down from $69 to $49 shipped starting today. This deal, according to reports will go live for Walmart+ members at noon and for everyone else thereafter at 3 p.m. – although it wouldn’t surprise us if it happened earlier than that. This is essentially matching one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the rarely discounted PlayStation 5 controller. There’s no word on if Amazon will match this price at any point today, but it might so stay locked to 9to5Toys if you prefer to take the Prime Shipping route.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller $49 (Reg. $69+)

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all the best Black Friday 2023 deals and be sure to bookmark this year’s deal hub too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!