Thanksgiving iOS and Mac app deals: Rare Things 3 price drop, Brotato, LumaFusion, more

Thanksgiving 2023 has arrived and the holiday Mac and iOS app deals continue. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Apple Magic Keyboard, and the Magic Trackpad, alongside the rest of the now live Black Friday deals in our master roundup. As for the apps, we are now seeing rare price drops on the Things 3 productivity suite for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, alongside offers on Brotato, Rush Rally Origins, LumaFusion, Borderlands 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Brotato:Premium: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Space: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: HomePass for HomeKit & Matter: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SunVox: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Tap Forms Organizer 5 Database: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Civilization VI: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Photomator $10 (70% off)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: My City : Love Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: If Found…: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

Things 3 features:

BLACK FRIDAY SALE – Get Things today and save 30%! The price you see in the App Store already has the discount applied. Sale ends November 27! Get things done! The award-winning Things app helps you plan your day, manage your projects, and make real progress toward your goals. Best of all, it’s easy to use. Within the hour, you’ll have everything off your mind and neatly organized—from routine tasks to your biggest life goals—and you can start focusing on what matters today.

