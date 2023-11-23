Apple Magic Keyboard hits $80, with Touch ID at $120 (Save 20%), Magic Trackpad, more from $68

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $119.99 shipped. Now returning to the all-time low, today’s offer drops from its usual $149 going rate. It’s 20% off and beating our previous mention by an extra cent. Those who can live without Touch ID will also find the standard version at $79.99, down from $100 to deliver the same 20% price cut. Both are the best prices of the year. We break down the full experience below the fold, detailing just how Touch ID stacks up.

If you’re not ready to rework your setup around a new M3 machine but do want to give your workstation a bit of an upgrade, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounding out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

The official Mac accessory discounts today also continue over to the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. It now is on sale at Amazon and starts at $109.99. This is $19 off the usual price tag and one of the best prices of the year. Or go with the black version at $129.99, down from $149 to deliver much of the same discount. Whether you’re looking to fully convert that shiny new M3 MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade your new M2 Mac mini, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find.

Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. This is easily one of the best accessories on the market for desktop Mac users, which you can score at one of the best prices yet, too.

Last up for the savings today, Amazon is also marking down the latest Apple Magic Mouse at $67.99. This is the second-best we’ve seen this year from the usual $79 going rate, and lands at within $4 of the all-time low. There’s also the black version at $88, down from $99. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

All of this week’s other best deals are now live in our Apple guide to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

