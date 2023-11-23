Thanksgiving game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $50, Mario Odyssey $30, Final Fantasy XVI $35, much more

Thanksgiving has arrived and much of the best early Black Friday deals are continuing today. You’ll find many of the best new titles at some of the lowest prices we have tracked on all three major console platforms waiting down below. As part of Walmart’s holiday event, you’ll the amazing Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch is now selling for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, and currently on sale for $60 at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Game of the Year nominee and a notable chance to score a copy to get under the tree this year – it’s hard to imagine it going for less before then. There’s not much to say about Tears of the Kingdom other than that it’s fantastic. Easily one of the best game releases of the year, it is potentially the best Switch game ever made (although it seems like Super Mario Bros. Wonder might give it a run for its money for some). And while you’re at it, be sure to scope out the official Black Friday Switch console offers, including the OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle at $350 ($418 value), the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle at $100 ($40 in savings), and even more right here. Head below for all of today’s best Thanksgiving console game deals.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals
Update: The Walmart Black Friday Nintendo Switch game sale has now begun with even lower deals on select titles, including Mario Odyssey, Zelda Breath fo the Wild, Kirby’s Return the Dreamland, and more. Everything is waiting right here.
- Super Mario Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $14 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare: Move It! $38 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $42 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania $20 (Reg. $45)
- Octopath Traveler II $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $35 (Reg. $35)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $29 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tunic $21 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $45 (Reg. $70)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals now live!
Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live!
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
Amazon PlayStation/Xbox Black Friday game sale now live
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI $35 (Reg. $70)
- Mortal Kombat 1 for Xbox Series X $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Starfield: Standard Edition $55 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $30 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- Stray $24 (Reg. $40)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $35 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off
Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off
Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!
NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
And even more…
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $49 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $49 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pre-order $70
- EA SPORTS FC $35 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Wild Hearts $33 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals
***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals
