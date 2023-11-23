Thanksgiving game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $50, Mario Odyssey $30, Final Fantasy XVI $35, much more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesWalmartnintendoBlack Friday 2023
Reg. $70 $50
zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-nintendo direct

Thanksgiving has arrived and much of the best early Black Friday deals are continuing today. You’ll find many of the best new titles at some of the lowest prices we have tracked on all three major console platforms waiting down below. As part of Walmart’s holiday event, you’ll the amazing Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch is now selling for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, and currently on sale for $60 at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Game of the Year nominee and a notable chance to score a copy to get under the tree this year – it’s hard to imagine it going for less before then. There’s not much to say about Tears of the Kingdom other than that it’s fantastic. Easily one of the best game releases of the year, it is potentially the best Switch game ever made (although it seems like Super Mario Bros. Wonder might give it a run for its money for some). And while you’re at it, be sure to scope out the official Black Friday Switch console offers, including the OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle at $350 ($418 value), the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle at $100 ($40 in savings), and even more right here. Head below for all of today’s best Thanksgiving console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

Update: The Walmart Black Friday Nintendo Switch game sale has now begun with even lower deals on select titles, including Mario Odyssey, Zelda Breath fo the Wild, Kirby’s Return the Dreamland, and more. Everything is waiting right here

Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals now live!

Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live!

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

Amazon PlayStation/Xbox Black Friday game sale now live

PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off

Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off

Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!

NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

And even more…

***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals

***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
nintendo Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker PowerCore Reserve hits $119 (Reg. $170), PowerHou...
Hydrow’s Black Friday sale: $1,745 Hydrow Rower, ...
SanDisk’s new 1.5TB microSD card hits $120 all-ti...
Save up to 36% on Dyson vacuums, fans, and air purifier...
Garmin’s latest smartwatches fall to new lows: Ve...
Thanksgiving iOS and Mac app deals: Rare Things 3 price...
Joe’s New Balance offers an extra 30% off sitewid...
Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric scooter joins the Black...
Load more...
Show More Comments