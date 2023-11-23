M3/Pro MacBook Pro early Black Friday deals start from $1,449 on 14- and 16-inch models

Update: B&H is now offering the new 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,749 shipped. That’s $250 off the usual $1,999 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s an extra $50 below any offer we’ve seen before, too.

Amazon is now offering its first chance to save on the new Apple 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Dropping the entry-level 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU model down to $1,449 shipped, today’s offer arrives after a price cut from its usual $1,599 going rate. This just launched earlier in the month, and is now already $150 off. The elevated 1TB model is also on sale for $1,649, down from $1,799. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold, where we also break down the other M3 MacBook Pro deals at Amazon this week.

The savings today also carry over to a collection of other new M3 MacBooks. Both of the M3 Pro series, including the 14- and 16-inch models, are getting in on the sale:

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

Then there’s the new M3 chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

