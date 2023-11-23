Under Armour Black Friday Event offers 30% off sitewide + free shipping: Shoes, outerwear, more

The Under Armour Black Friday Event is offering 30% off sitewide, including clearance that’s already up to 50% off. Plus, Under Armour is offering free delivery on all orders. Inside this sale you can update your activewear with deals on apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the HOVR Phantom 3 SE Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $98 and originally sold for $140. These shoes are available in eight color options and are perfect for workouts. This style is highly lightweight, cushioned, and flexible. It has a slip-on design and the layered mesh is breathable to keep you comfortable. Looking for more deals? Head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

