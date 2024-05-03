Take JBL’s waterproof Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker on summer adventures at $50 (Reg. $80)

While the brand did unveil its latest Clip 5 model earlier this year at CES, Amazon is now offering a notable deal on the mostly comparable JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker to get you ready for summer tunes with a discount. The regularly $80 speaker is now selling for $49.95 shipped in various colorways including the black model, my personal favorite grey/gold treatment, and more. Today’s 38% price drop delivers one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this one via Amazon, coming within $5 of the most readily available deals we have tracked over the last year or so. As the name suggests, JBL’s Clip lineup takes on a unique form-factor with an oversized carabiner-style clasp along the top making for a notable wireless audio solution whether you’re out in the backyard, hiking the trails, or hanging our with friends under the sun. Head below for details on the specs and more. 

Alongside the brand’s well-known audio reproduction prowess, the JBL Clip 4 delivers 10 hours of audio playback on a single charge alongside the usual wireless Bluetooth streaming from all of your smartphones, tablets, and more. This handy little speaker also delivers on the pool party protection with an IP67 water- and dust-proof rating too. 

If you’re looking to take it up a notch to a more premium JBL offering, we are still tracking a notable price drop on its Google Assistant-equipped Authentics 200 Smart Speaker. Regularly $350, you can bring home this more classy solution at $280 shipped right now courtesy of the official Amazon listing. 

Just be sure to also stop by the now live Bose Mother’s Day sale event for deals on its brilliant portable speakers and check out the brand new SoundLink Max that was unveiled yesterday. 

JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker features:

The legendary JBL signature sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s small size. JBL Clip 4’s ultra-portable design with a redesigned integrated carabiner for extra protection, take your JBL Clip 4 anywhere and everywhere. Just clip on a belt, strap, or buckle and go explore the world. Don’t sweat the small stuff like charging your battery. Clip 4 gives you up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

