Rare deal knocks 8Bitdo’s NES-style Switch and Windows Arcade Stick down to $72

As part of its Black Friday sale, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a relatively rare deal on its vintage Nintendo-inspired Switch arcade controller. Now joining the deal we are tracking on its NES/Famicom-style mechanical keyboard with Super Buttons, you can score the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90, deals under $80 on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick really don’t come around all too often. Today’s offer delivers 20% in savings, coming in at $8 under the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. This is a Lightning deal, so jump on it now before it sells out. Compatible with Switch and Windows machines, this arcade-style controller features that classic Nintendo vibe with 8Bitdo’s customizable button action, a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional), and more. It can also be used wirelessly over Bluetooth, with the 2.4GHz receiver, or in wired mode with an included USB-C cable. More details below.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

Compatible with Switch, Windows.

Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping and create macros

Dynamic button layout – button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually

Ultra-moddable arcade stick – Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks

Wireless bluetooth, 2.4G/ included wireless 2.4G receiver & wired support with included usb-c cable

