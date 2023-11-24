Rare deal knocks 8Bitdo’s NES-style Switch and Windows Arcade Stick down to $72

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBlack Friday 20238Bitdo
Reg. $90 $72
8BitDo Arcade Stick hero

As part of its Black Friday sale, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a relatively rare deal on its vintage Nintendo-inspired Switch arcade controller. Now joining the deal we are tracking on its NES/Famicom-style mechanical keyboard with Super Buttons, you can score the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90, deals under $80 on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick really don’t come around all too often. Today’s offer delivers 20% in savings, coming in at $8 under the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. This is a Lightning deal, so jump on it now before it sells out. Compatible with Switch and Windows machines, this arcade-style controller features that classic Nintendo vibe with 8Bitdo’s customizable button action, a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional), and more. It can also be used wirelessly over Bluetooth, with the 2.4GHz receiver, or in wired mode with an included USB-C cable. More details below. 

And while we are talking Nintendo Black Friday deals, be sure to browse through the offers we are tracking on OLED consoles, holiday bundles, Switch games, and more down below:

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

  • Compatible with Switch, Windows.
  • Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping and create macros
  • Dynamic button layout – button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually
  • Ultra-moddable arcade stick – Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks
  • Wireless bluetooth, 2.4G/ included wireless 2.4G receiver & wired support with included usb-c cable

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2023

8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Google’s latest Chromecast streamers start from $...
elago vintage Mac, ice cream, Game Boy tech cases start...
GAP Black Friday Sale offers 50% off sitewide + 60% off...
Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro starts at $719 with r...
Level Lock Smart Locks hides HomeKit support right in y...
Black Friday gift card deals: $100 Apple + $15 FREE cre...
OtterBox goes 25% off sitewide for Black Friday: 15W Ma...
Black Friday Kindle deals: Kindle Scribe all-time low f...
Load more...
Show More Comments