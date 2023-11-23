Nintendo Switch OLED consoles now starting from $290 shipped for Black Friday (Reg. $350)

As part of its Black Friday deals, Woot is now offering Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles for $309.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. However, Prime members can also take an additional $20 off when purchasing through the Woot app, dropping the price down to $289.99 shipped. Regularly $350, it is currently fetching as much at Amazon where renewed listings start at $310. We have seen some very limited offers for less from retailers like Monoprice over the last few months and you can still score one for $350 with a $75 Dell gift card, but as of right now the Woot offer is the best straight cash discount on Nintendo’s flagship console. While it might not be the shiny new Mario Red edition, you do have your choice of the white or red/blue version at the discounted rate via Woot. Learn more about the OLED model in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

Prefer to go with one of the special Black Friday bundle offers instead? Just about all of them are still live and up for the taking:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

  • 7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
  • Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
  • 64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
  • Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
  • Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con con

