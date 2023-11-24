Amazon’s Xbox-style multi-platform Luna wireless gamepad returns to $40 low (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering its multi-platform Luna wireless gaming controller back down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is the same deal we tracked for the fall Prime Day event and comes in as a match for the best we have ever seen. While it could drop a touch lower for Black Friday proper in a couple week’s time (or sooner), this is indeed on par with the lowest we have tracked ($10 under the typical price drops) and the same price we saw for the 2022 Black Friday event – its seems quite likely this is indeed the Black Friday price and it’s hard to imagine it going for all that much less in the coming weeks. Head below for additional details.

The Amazon Luna wireless gaming controller works, for the most part, across your entire ecosystem of gaming platforms including Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear. The one-stop shop wireless gamepad features asymmetrical Xbox-style thumbsticks, “easy-access bumpers, precise triggers, responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad.”

You’ll also find the controller paired up with the Made for Amazon phone clip down at $49.99 shipped, from the usual $83 price tag right now.

And while we are talking gamepads, be sure to scope out the new transparent Xbox controller with customizable lighting from HyperX as well as this deal on 8Bitdo’s Xbox media remote with backlit controls and the new all-time low we are tracking on 8Bitdo’s official Xbox Arcade Stick.

As far as mobile gaming goes, all of the details you need on Backbone’s new 2nd gen USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller are right here.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller features:

Luna Prime Day deals: Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

