8Bitdo’s official Xbox Arcade Stick has now dropped to its best price ever at $75 (Reg. $120)

We are now tracking the best price yet on the “world’s first officially licensed Xbox arcade controller.” While we have seen a few light price drops on Amazon in the form of 10% discounts and the like, Woot is now offering the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and currently starting at $109 via Amazon, this is 38% off and the best price we can find. Today’s deal comes in $5 below our previous mention to deliver a new all-time low. 8Bitdo says this is the “first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide,” designed to deliver that vintage arcade gaming action to your Xbox console setup or PC battlestation rig. It features 2.4G wireless or wired USB connectivity alongside 30 hours of battery life as well as customizable button mapping and recallable profile options via 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software. Get a closer look right here and down below.

Alongside the launch of the brand’s popular NES/Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard with giant customizable Super Buttons, we are also tracking a solid deal on another alternative Xbox controller. Looking to transform your console setup into an entertainment center, we are now tracking a solid deal on 8Bitdo’s Xbox media remote with backlit controls. Regularly $25, it is still down at $16 Prime shipped, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

Check out HyperX’s new transparent Xbox controller with customizable lighting as well as this deal on PowerA’s 4-in-1 modular XP-ULTRA PC/Xbox controller. And we are also tracking a rare Amazon deal on Xbox Series X right now – you can essentially land a free game alongside the flagship console experience down at $501 shipped, including Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox features:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

