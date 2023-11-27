Schlage’s ornate Wi-Fi Lever Smart Lock hits Cyber Monday all-time low at $249 (Reg. $309)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeCyber Monday 2023Schlage
Reg. $309 $249
a room filled with furniture and a large window

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Schlage Encode Wi-Fi Accent Lever Smart Lock at $249 shipped. Regularly $309 and available in a range of colors and finishes, this is a solid $60 in savings and the best we can find. It also marks a new Amazon all-time low and an overall rare discount at that. While there are plenty of smart lock options out there, many of which are on sale down below, the Schlage Encode Camelot stands out with a more ornate design. Connected to your home Wi-Fi, it allows users to lock and unlock their front door from anywhere, alongside up to 100 different access codes at a time and the ability to receive customizable activity notifications. Other features include customizable alarms for door movement and forced entry attempts, a fingerprint-resistant touchscreen, a physical backup key, and simple battery-powered operation. Head below for more details and additional Cyber Monday smart lock offers. 

More Cyber Monday smart lock deals:

Then head over to our smart home hub for even more deals on intelligent lighting, plugs, switches, and much more. Our 2023 Cyber Monday deal hub is the place to find the rest of the most notable offers on tap for today only. 

Schlage Encode WiFi Accent Lever Smart Lock features:

With built-in WiFi compatibility, you can easily and securely connect your Schlage Encode Smart WiFI Lever to your home WiFi network to control and monitor your home from anywhere with the Schlage Home app. Lock and unlock from anywhere, manage up to 100 access codes, view lock history, receive customizable notifications and easily manage multiple locks at once – all when paired to the Schlage Home app and connected to a secure WiFi network. Secure, encrypted connection; built-in, customizable alarm for door movement and forced entry attempts; fingerprint-resistant touchscreen; certified highest residential Security, Durability and Finish rating by BHMA industry experts. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Cyber Monday 2023 Schlage

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Gotrax’s Eclipse Ultra electric scooter drops to new ...
Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime now 44% off at $70 ...
Jackery’s Cyber Monday takes up to 50% off power ...
Treat yourself to the luxury of this affordable rainfal...
Lutron Diva smart HomeKit dimmer switch kit at $100, ot...
Oakley Cyber Monday Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide in...
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down to $190 low (Save $59)
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership with a $40 dig...
Load more...
Show More Comments