Schlage’s ornate Wi-Fi Lever Smart Lock hits Cyber Monday all-time low at $249 (Reg. $309)

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Schlage Encode Wi-Fi Accent Lever Smart Lock at $249 shipped. Regularly $309 and available in a range of colors and finishes, this is a solid $60 in savings and the best we can find. It also marks a new Amazon all-time low and an overall rare discount at that. While there are plenty of smart lock options out there, many of which are on sale down below, the Schlage Encode Camelot stands out with a more ornate design. Connected to your home Wi-Fi, it allows users to lock and unlock their front door from anywhere, alongside up to 100 different access codes at a time and the ability to receive customizable activity notifications. Other features include customizable alarms for door movement and forced entry attempts, a fingerprint-resistant touchscreen, a physical backup key, and simple battery-powered operation. Head below for more details and additional Cyber Monday smart lock offers.

Schlage Encode WiFi Accent Lever Smart Lock features:

With built-in WiFi compatibility, you can easily and securely connect your Schlage Encode Smart WiFI Lever to your home WiFi network to control and monitor your home from anywhere with the Schlage Home app. Lock and unlock from anywhere, manage up to 100 access codes, view lock history, receive customizable notifications and easily manage multiple locks at once – all when paired to the Schlage Home app and connected to a secure WiFi network. Secure, encrypted connection; built-in, customizable alarm for door movement and forced entry attempts; fingerprint-resistant touchscreen; certified highest residential Security, Durability and Finish rating by BHMA industry experts.

