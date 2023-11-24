Aqara’s Black Friday sale offers best prices ever on U100 smart lock, camera, more from under $17

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of HomeKit hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Siri setup. You can even sweeten the pot by applying our code USCE1TOY at checkout to take an extra 20% off.

Aqara Black Friday discounts now going live

An easy highlight from this year’s Aqara Black Friday promotion is on the new Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100 sells for $132.99. Down from $190, this is only the third discount to date and a rare chance to save on the recent release. Earlier this summer, we dove into what you can expect from the new smart lock and walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

As for how the new release stacks up, Apple HomeKit support really is the star of the show. But it won’t just work with Siri and the rest of your iPhone-friendly accessories, but also with Home Key tech that allows you to unlock just by tapping your phone to the lock with NFC. Otherwise, you’re looking at a sleek front door upgrade with the Aqara Smart Lock U100 that sports a built-in touchscreen and fingerprint sensor for some other ways to unlock without your keys.

The new Aqara Camera E1 is also getting in on the savings with its first-ever discount. This recent debut has some extra savings with code USCE1TOY, which when applied drops the price down by 20%. The Smart Camera E1 ditches the usual Zigbee 3.0 hub in order to slim down the build and the price. It works with HomeKit Secure Video out of the box with 1080p recording, but can go up to 2K if you use the Aqara companion app.

Plus a new all-time low on the Aqara Video Doorbell G4

One last highlight that really stands out above the crows is the Aqara Video Doorbell G4. It’s also now on sale for its best price ever, dropping down to $90.99. You’d more regularly pay $120, with today’s offer saving you $29. This is $9 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Aqara’s latest foray into front door smart home tech arrives as the brand’s very first video doorbell. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support right out of the box, the Doorbell G4 comes centered around a 1080p FHD sensor that pairs to your Wi-Fi over 2.4GHz connections.

It can be wired into place on your porch, or mounted anywhere while running on four AA batteries. On top of all the HomeKit features like secure connections, cloud video storage, and local AI detection, there’s also the bundled chime that brings audible alerts into the mix. Our hands-on review offers a closer look at what to expect.

Save on Aqara sensors in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

As per usual with these savings events, the Black Friday price cuts are also making for a notable time to stock up on sensors and other add-ons from Aqara. Delivering some of the best prices of the year, you’ll be able to expand a Zigbee network with tons of different accessories, like any of the following:

