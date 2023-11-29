Score a new OtterBox vegan leather MagSafe wallet at up to 35% off, deals from $26

While the Otterbox Cyber Tuesday sale has come and gone (it is now offering 30% off sitewide as opposed to the 35% we saw yesterday), Amazon is offering a solid deal on the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet from $25.97 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 35% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked for the 2023 holiday season. This deal is available on the blue/gray, navy, and pink options, while you’ll find the black and lime green models marked down to $27.96 directly from OtterBox. These MagSafe wallets are made from a “soft touch, durable synthetic leather” with the namesake built-in magnetic action to snap to the back of your iPhone 12 through 15 series handset. Alongside the OtterBox limited lifetime warranty, they also feature a handy finger cutout to get cards in and out easier. Head below for more details.

You’ll find loads of MagSafe wallets out there for less, but I would recommend going with one of the known third-party brands to score one. The Spigen Valentinus Magfit models come to mind, with a similar vegan leather treatment and magnetic action they will save you a touch more starting from $25.

Just be sure to also check out the new elago Nintendo-inspired MagSafe wallet that sells for $19 Prime shipped, as well as some of our favorite new releases from some of the best brands in the space:

OtterBox MagSafe Wallet features:

Click the Wallet for MagSafe to your iPhone and OtterBox case for MagSafe and you have one less thing to carry. Tuck in your ID, bank card and some cash and you’re good to go. Wallet streamlines your essentials as you drop off the kids, brave the work day and grab take-out for dinner.

