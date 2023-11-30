Chaco Wanderland sale takes up to 70% off best-selling boots, clogs, and other footwear

With the holidays right around the corner, Chaco’s Wanderland Sale arrives just in time, offering up to 70% off best-selling boots, clogs, slippers, sandals, and more. Free shipping on all orders. Leading the way in Chaco’s Wanderland Sale are the Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boots now coming in at $128, marked down from $160. These boots are designed for all-day comfort and have podiatrist-certified support. Next up are the Paonia Waterproof Clogs, an everyday essential made of waterproof suede – available for $96 in four colorways. Finally, there are the Women’s Z/Cloud 2 Sandals going for $79.99 and featuring Chaco’s custom adjustable strap system and a no-slip, all-grip traction. Head below for more details on Chaco’s Wanderland sale.

Chaco’s Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boots – available for $128 for both men and women – sport a classic look and comfortable feel, easily elevating any winter fit. The boots feature a waterproof leather upper to help keep you dry during a snowy walk, a combined leather and suede lining, and an instantly comfortable EVA midsole to ensure comfortability. The Paonia Waterproof Clogs for men and women, coming in at $96, feature Chaco’s signature LUVSEAT footbed which gives you the same comfort as some of its most popular sandals. Additionally, the Paonia Waterproof Clogs provide traction and support, and can easily be slipped on and off. The Women’s Z/Cloud 2 Sandals for $79.99 are travel-ready and feature a ChacoGrip rubber outsole, a toe loop for additional forefront control, adjustable heel risers, and come in three fun, bright patterns.

More bestselling items from Chaco’s Wanderland sale that we love:

Women’s

Men’s

More on Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boots:

From mountain towns to urban landscapes, the Fields Chelsea boot is built with heritage styling, Gold Rated leathers, and a canvas lining for comfort that never grows old. Elastic gore on both sides allows you to slip in and adventure on, plus a waterproof exterior helps keep you dry. The Fields Chelsea is ready to be dressed up or dressed down while keeping your feet protected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!