Vineyard Vines takes 30% off all outerwear and sweaters to bundle during cool weather

Vineyard Vines is taking a rare 30% off outerwear and sweaters with promo code BUNDLE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. Elevate your fall and winter wardrobe with a new vest from Vineyard Vines. The Lightweight Packable Puffer Vest is a highlight from this sale and currently marked down to $126. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $180. It’s available in six color options, and the material is water-resistant. It was designed to help keep you warm without the extra weight and it’s not lined as well as highly compressible, which is great for traveling with. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!