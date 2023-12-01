Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Through the Ages, Galaxy Trucker, and more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside today’s App Store deals, we are also tracking Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro at a price lower than the Black Friday offers alongside this discount on iPhone 13 Pro Max, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include Through the Ages, Galaxy Trucker, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Bridge Constructor, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Kindergarten Preschool Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dark Mist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Saga: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Zoo Park Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What’s Up?: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: GeoFS – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kiyoshi: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DYSMANTLE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Orbital Invaders:Space shooter: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GPX-Viewer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Through the Ages features:

This is your chance to make history. You begin with a small tribe. As you expand your farms and mines, you lay the groundwork for technological advancements, better governments, and grand wonders. Your military might supports your political skill as you guide your civilization to greatness. The official adaptation of Vlaada Chvátil’s strategy classic, the second best board game ever according to the Board Game Geek website.

