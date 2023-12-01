Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 1TB falls lower than Black Friday from $1,549 (Save $250)

Better than Black Friday pricing has arrived on Apple’s 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy, you can score the 1TB model with 8GB of RAM for $1,599 shipped. Both silver and space gray stylings are available, each of which drop from the usual $1,799 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save so far at either retailer, clocking in at $200 off. It’s an extra $50 below Black Friday and a new all-time low. Best Buy shoppers with a membership can score it for $1,549, saving you $250. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold for more.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. There’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far. It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip.

You’re then still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the my Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

