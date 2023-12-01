iPhone 13 Pro Max drops to $660 (Save $439) in Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale from $114

Wrapping up the work week, Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished sale across a collection of previous-generation iPhones. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise you’ll have a $6 delivery fee added on. Amongst quite a few different iPhones from past years, one headliner would have to be the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $659.99. This is down from its original $1,099 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale in September for $90 more, and now today’s $439 discount makes it all the more compelling option.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro Max comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There’s all of the usual staples from Apple like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look.

If you’re looking to give the gift of a family member’s first iPhone, then this entire sale is a great way to score some previous-generation handsets for even less. Everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty. There’s also some other notable deals in the sale right here, all of which will arrive before Christmas.

All of today’s other best deals are then waiting for you over in our Apple guide.

iPhone 13 Pro Max features:

6.7″ Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. 5G Superfast downloads, high quality streaming. Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 6X Optical zoom range. A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 5-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine. Up to 28 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Surgical-grade stainless steel

