HyperX’s SoloCast USB mic undercuts Black Friday down at $30 shipped (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone in white for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is up to 50% off and the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $10 under the current list on the black model and $5 below the deal we tracked for Thanksgiving Week this year. This is only the second time we have seen this model down this low on Amazon. Joining a handy tap-to-mute sensor and a cardioid pickup pattern, this model will help to remove background noise in your recordings and focus just on what matters, your voice. It is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak as well as streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit with compatibility on PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac for gamers, podcasters, and more. Not only were we impressed in our hands-on review but we also have a feature piece on how to make it sound even better. Head below for more.

When it comes to USB mics from well-known audio and gaming brands, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than the $30 you’ll find above. Amazon has a host of options in the sub $30 category right here, but nothing from a brand with the sort of pedigree HyperX brings to your battlestation.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch with a more premium option, we are still tracking the first solid price drops on the 2023 Sennheiser Profile mic. You’ll find both the USB-C mic on its own as well as the Streaming Kit with one of the best boom mic arm stands we have ever tested out included starting from $100 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Check out our hands-on review of the new 2023 SteelSeries Alias mics while you’re at it.

HyperX SoloCast USB Mic features:

Plug N Play audio recording with USB-C connection: Get quality audio recordings with this easy-to-use USB condenser microphone. The cardioid polar pattern is most sensitive to sound sources in front of the microphone, and reduces background noise.

Hi-Res 24-bit/96 kHz recording: SoloCast supports a high, studio-level bit depth and sampling rate.

Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator: Simply tap the top of the mic to mute, and the easy-to-see LED indicator lets you spot whether or not you’re broadcasting.

