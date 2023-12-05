Govee’s smart multi-color Glide wall light kits now even lower starting from $50 (Reg. $90+)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on its Glide Wall Light kits. You’ll find the 7- and 12-piece sets on sale for $49.99 and $69.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupons. Regularly $100 and $150, these sets more typically sell for $90 and $130 at Amazon with pricing now at the lowest we can find. Today’s deals are matching our previous mentions as well. Both kits contain a series of straight bar and corner pieces with a modular design so you can arrange them on your wall however you wish. From here, it’s all about the smartphone-controlled customization, from the multi-color action (57 colors at one time) and music syncing tech to 64 preset scene modes to set the mood. Get even more details below.

More Govee smart lighting deals:

Then swing by our smart home hub for even more ways to upgrade your space ahead of the holidays as a discount. Jus some of the highlights in there include Shark’s AI Ultra voice-controlled robot vacuum alongside deals on the Sonos Roam/SL AirPlay 2 smart speakers, these meross mini smart plugs, and the Level Bolt smart lock.

Govee Glide Wall Light features:

Breathtaking Multi-Color Lighting: Our patented RGBIC tech lets Govee christmas glide wall light display up to 57 colors at one time and 16 million colors total. Beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects will bring gorgeous lighting effects to your home decoration.

React to Your Music: Govee christmas glide wall lights allow you to control it through APP, with 64+ scene modes including and 12 music modes to choose from. Through the APP, the glide wall lights can be used as the main device to synchronize the color to other Govee lights and provide you with a colorful visual feast on party. It is a special christmas decorations.

Customize Your Glide Shape: Connect the 7 interchangeable christmas glide wall lights segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. (only 1 Adapter) And if you have more than one Govee Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

