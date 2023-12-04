Level Bolt offers Siri and HomeKit control in an out of sight design at $142 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is now offering the Level Bolt Smart Lock for $141.96 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $199, this $47 discount is the third-best chance to save all year. It’s certainly the best of the season so far, dropping well below previous $160 mentions throughout Black Friday and Thanksgiving Week. This is within $7 of the all-time low and the best price in several months. Level Bolt stands out from all of the other models on the market, thanks to its status as being the Invisible Smart Lock that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight.

Most other offerings have large casings or housings that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

As much as I love the invisible design of the Level Bolt, it does lack some of the other functionality that more traditional smart locks have with built-in keypads. So a notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched last year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys, and it also clocks in at $79 on Amazon. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

