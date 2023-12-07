8Bitdo’s compact backlit Media Remote makes for a great Xbox gamer gift down at $17

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Short Edition Xbox Media Remote down at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is 15% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. This model doesn’t go on sale nearly as often the larger Long Edition variant, delivering a notable chance to score the more compact version for your setup or as an affordable Xbox gamer gift (Amazon currently has it listed as arriving before Christmas). Compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, it transforms your console into a more traditional media center, complete with a dedicated home button and motion-activated backlit buttons. Head below for more details.

For comparison, the larger model is currently on sale for $20 and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better, official-licensed option from a trustworthy brand for less than $17. The PDP variant, for example, sells for $23 right now and this Nyko model is selling for just under $25.

Be sure to check out the must-see Bluey Xbox Series X console as well as the first ever official edible chocolate Xbox controller. And then scope out this deal on Turtle Beach’s regularly up to $80 smartphone and Xbox controller while it’s down at $30 shipped before you head over to this morning’s console game deals roundup featuring Black Friday pricing on Madden NFL 24.

8Bitdo Xbox Media Remote features:

Infrared Remote

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One

Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button

Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons

Motion activated backlit buttons

Exquisite and compact media remote design for simple controls

