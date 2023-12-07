Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $30, Resident Evil 4 remake $30, much more

Amazon is now offering Madden NFL 24 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 57% off and matching today’s Best Buy 12 Days of Gaming price. This deal is also on par with this year’s Black Friday listing for the lowest we can find. This is a notable chance to bring home the latest entry in the long running series on your platform of choice at more than half off. EA says it has made a “leap forward in character technology” with anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons and “true-to-life player motion.” The new iteration of FieldSENSE technology brings a new level of realism to the experience alongside the ability to select your “position and body type to customize your Superstar and build your legacy” in the new career mode. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

