Today’s best iOS app deals: Little Big Workshop, Dungeon and Puzzles, 13’s, more

Thursday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Alongside this deal on Apple gift cards, we are also tracking the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $830 alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Little Big Workshop, Dungeon and Puzzles, 13’s, The Lost Shield, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text Case: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $30, Resident Evil 4 remake $30, much more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Eden – World Builder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Paranormal Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $4)

Little Big Workshop features:

Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!