Today’s best iOS app deals: Little Big Workshop, Dungeon and Puzzles, 13’s, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Thursday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Alongside this deal on Apple gift cards, we are also tracking the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $830 alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Little Big Workshop, Dungeon and Puzzles, 13’s, The Lost Shield, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text Case: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $30, Resident Evil 4 remake $30, much more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Eden – World Builder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Paranormal Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $4)

Little Big Workshop features:

Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Google Pixel 7 Pro is an even better value with $460 di...
Satechi launches new 2.5Gb Ethernet adapter alongside p...
Save up to 59% on non-fiction paperbacks and hardcovers...
Be ready for flu season with iHealth’s Non-Contac...
Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe s...
Inspire your kids through play with Makeblock’s C...
New meross smart plug mini with Matter lands at $12 Ama...
Time is running out to score a lifetime of Babbel langu...
Load more...
Show More Comments