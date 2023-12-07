Go the refurb route and save $269 on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $830

Woot today is launching a sale on a refurbished Apple 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The savings apply to two different colorways on the base 256GB model, which drops down to $829.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. It normally sells for $1,099, and is marking the best discount we’ve seen yet at $269 off. We’ve been tracking holiday deals down to $899 for the past few weeks, and today’s offer beats that for anyone willing to go with a refurbished unit and a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

If you’re looking for some higher-end specs, Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is on sale right now, too. This one drops down to the base M3 chip, but also drops in price to $1,399. It’s $200 off and landing at an all-time low like the 13-inch model above. It’s a great option for a more capable MacBook that delivers all the perks of Apple’s most recent chipset.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

