Go the refurb route and save $269 on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $830

Woot today is launching a sale on a refurbished Apple 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The savings apply to two different colorways on the base 256GB model, which drops down to $829.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. It normally sells for $1,099, and is marking the best discount we’ve seen yet at $269 off. We’ve been tracking holiday deals down to $899 for the past few weeks, and today’s offer beats that for anyone willing to go with a refurbished unit and a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

If you’re looking for some higher-end specs, Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is on sale right now, too. This one drops down to the base M3 chip, but also drops in price to $1,399. It’s $200 off and landing at an all-time low like the 13-inch model above. It’s a great option for a more capable MacBook that delivers all the perks of Apple’s most recent chipset.

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

