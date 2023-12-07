Logitech’s G FITS gaming buds mold to your ears with LIGHTFORM tech at $144 (Reg. $230)

Reg. $230 $144

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds for $144.35 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 37% off, about $6 under the holiday price directly from Logitech, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED “pro-grade” wireless connection, the G FITs sport a unique patented LIGHTFORM technology that creates a custom fit for your ears in just 60 seconds. The 10mm drivers join support for PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, tablets and smartphones alongside passive noise cancelling tech and dual built-in beamforming microphones. Get a closer look at how it all works in our video review and head below for more details. 

Anker’s Soundcore VR P10 Gaming Earbuds are a notable lower-cost solution that are made to work with Steam Deck, PS4, PS5, PC, Switch, and VR platforms like Meta Quest. They don’t sport the LIGHTFORM fit tech or the Logitech branding, but they are also a far less pricey gaming earbud option at $80 shipped

On that note, be sure to check out the new ANC Hammerhead Pro wireless earbuds for Meta Quest 2 and 3 that Razer debuted yesterday. And then scope out the deals we are tracking on Sony’s new XM5 earbuds at $248 and this rare offer on V-MODA’s Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones

Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds feature:

Logitech G wireless earbuds with LIGHTSPEED gives you a pro-grade wireless connection, high-performance audio response, long battery life and compatibility with multiple devices. When you first use Logitech G FITS with patented LIGHTFORM technology, they mold to create a custom fit for your ears in just 60 seconds. With LIGHTSPEED as well as low latency Bluetooth, Logitech G FITS gaming earbuds provide more freedom of play on PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, tablets and smartphones. The custom fit created by LIGHTFORM technology provides best-in-class passive sound isolation. 

