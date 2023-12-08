Today’s best iOS app deals: Dungeon and Gravestone, Tangle Tower, and more

Friday’s collection of iOS game and app deals to cap off the work week is now ready and waiting down below. Alongside Best Buy’s special 3-day weekend sale that has now gone live, we are also tracking deep deals on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad as well as a solid price drop on the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 2, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Silver Screen Story, Zoo Park Story, Motorsport Manager 4, Dungeon and Gravestone, Tangle Tower, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Zoo Park Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Gravestone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tangle Tower: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trials of the Thief-Taker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roman: budget weight loss: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talk Dim Sum: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text Case: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

Prepare yourself! Because this gravestone could have your name on it…

A roguelike where the town changes along with the dungeon each time you die!

Find tons of weapons and equipment, level through an extensive skill tree, take on dozens of quests, and look for hidden dungeons! Solve the mysteries of this world where secrets abound!

Arise! The time for sleep has passed. The world needs you now, more than ever, as the threat of destruction looms closer with each passing moment.