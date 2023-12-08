Today’s best iOS app deals: Dungeon and Gravestone, Tangle Tower, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Friday’s collection of iOS game and app deals to cap off the work week is now ready and waiting down below. Alongside Best Buy’s special 3-day weekend sale that has now gone live, we are also tracking deep deals on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad as well as a solid price drop on the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 2, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Silver Screen Story, Zoo Park Story, Motorsport Manager 4, Dungeon and Gravestone, Tangle Tower, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Zoo Park Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Gravestone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tangle Tower: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trials of the Thief-Taker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roman: budget weight loss: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talk Dim Sum: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 now 50% off at $30, over 300 digital Xbox titles, more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text Case: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

Dungeon and Gravestone features:

Prepare yourself! Because this gravestone could have your name on it…

A roguelike where the town changes along with the dungeon each time you die!

Find tons of weapons and equipment, level through an extensive skill tree, take on dozens of quests, and look for hidden dungeons! Solve the mysteries of this world where secrets abound!

Arise! The time for sleep has passed. The world needs you now, more than ever, as the threat of destruction looms closer with each passing moment.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on: Backbone One USB-C controller grip is a perfe...
Get two 4K camera drones for the price of one with this...
Juiced Bikes launches one-day flash sale with RipCurren...
Tested: SANDMARC’s metal and leather iPhone 15 ca...
Android game and app deals: Heroes of Flatlandia, Burge...
You’ll definitely want to catch these six new Pok...
Sonos holiday sale delivers smart soundbars, speakers, ...
Twelve South takes 20% off for 9to5 readers: HiRise 3 D...
Load more...
Show More Comments