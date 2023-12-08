Apple Watch Ultra 2 lands under the Christmas tree for less with $100 discount to $699

Update: The Green/Grey Trail Loop style is now dropping down to $699 after the on-page coupon has been applied. Act fast! The other styles are all at $730, in case this one sells out.

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Today’s discount applies to the model with a Trail Loop band, and drops from the usual $799 price tag. It’s matching the all-time low for only the second-ever time and is $69 off. We last saw today’s sale price over the Thanksgiving Week festivities, and now the savings are back for those last-minute gifts. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Also getting in on the savings as we close out the work week, Apple Watch Series 9 is now just not only on sale, but it’s dropping to prices that are lower than Black Friday. The latest wearables start from $310 right now with $89 or more in savings from the usual $399 going rates.

All of the weekend’s other best deals are now live in our Apple guide, as well.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!