Anker’s new 1,056Wh SOLIX C1000 power station returns to $649 low, more from $559

Amazon is offering the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $649 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $999 price tag, today’s deal is only the third discount that we have seen since this power station was released back in September. It comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate and marks a return to its all-time lowest price that we have tracked, matching the rate it was last seen at during the Thanksgiving Weekend sales. All-in-all, you’ll be getting back $350 in savings.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average”, this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar panel. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets – it can power 99% of appliances.

You’ll also find another new release receiving a discount as well as several bundle options for the above power station. First, Anker’s all new BP1000 expansion battery that released just last month is being offered for $559, after clipping the on-page $240 off coupon. With this battery, the SOLIX C1000’s capacity can be expanded up to 2,112Wh, and the battery itself can be fully charged in just two hours alongside your C1000 at home.

Bundle options for SOLIX C1000 power station:

And be sure to check out more personal power stations like the ALLPOWERS R600, that has a 299Wh capacity with two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger. There is also the Jackery Explorer 500 that has a 518Wh capacity with three USB-A ports, two DC ports, one AC port, and one car port. And if you’re looking for something bigger and badder, read through our coverage of the Jackery Christmas sale here, which is taking up to $1,800 off its products, or the EF EcoFlow Christmas sale that is taking up to 58% off items. You can also head to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on all the best discounts on more power station brands, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, and so much more.

Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:

80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.

10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.

More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.

Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.

Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.

15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.

What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

