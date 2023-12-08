ALLPOWERS’ R600 portable power station offers 7 ports and a wireless charger for new $168 low

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R600 Portable Power Station for $168 shipped. Down from its $249 price tag, this power station has only seen a handful of discounts over the course of the year, with the biggest among them being back from October’s Prime Deal Days. It was also surprisingly absent from any major price cuts during Thanksgiving Weekend sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, beating out its previous discounts and landing as a new all-time low by $1.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

If you’re looking for a power station with far more juice, Amazon is also offering the ALLPOWERS S2000 Portable Power Station for $549, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon and redeeming the 15% off promo code. This power station offers a 1,500Wh capacity and provides 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: one 130W car port, four 2,400W AC ports, one 110V RV port, two 100W USB-C ports, and four 18W USB-A ports.

Be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station, which is currently being offered for $349, offering a 518Wh capacity and seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. You can also read through Jackery’s early Christmas sale offerings that are taking up to $1,800 off its line of power stations, bundle kits, solar panels, and accessories.

ALLPOWERS R600 Portable Power Station Features:

ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously with stable 110V voltage. 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs. With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R600 regular use up to 10 years.

