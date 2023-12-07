Jackery’s Explorer 500 portable power station offers 518Wh capacity and 7 ports for $349 low

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $349 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Already down from its $530 price tag, this power station has seen various discounts over the year, with the vast majority of them falling to the same $400 low and a select few falling $51 lower. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 34% markdown off the going rate, giving you $181 in savings and returning the price down to the all-time low that matches Black Friday sales.

The Explorer 500 offers a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in up to 7.5 hours via a wall outlet or car port and in up to 9.5 hours by using a SolarSaga 100W solar panel (sold separately). It provides seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

Jackery’s other personal-capacity power station discounts:

And if you’re looking for a power station with more juice to give, check out our coverage of Jackery’s early Christmas sale, which is seeing up to $1,800 being taken off across its line of power stations, solar panels, bundle kits, and accessories. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best discounts for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and much more.

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

LONG LASTING ENDURANCE: The Explorer 500 portable power station is built with the lithium-ion battery pack, in a safely designed frame structure to maximize, and long last the power for every single use of outdoor adventures and home use.

SUPPORT PASS-THROUGH CHARGING: This power station features 1* AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak), 3*USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, and 1*car port. Its Battery Management System governs each individual cell, improving the battery life cycle while being pass-through charged.

DESIGNED FOR PORTABILITY: Same size as a basketball, this Explorer 500 is easy to carry with its solid handle, making it a compact and reliable choice for scenarios of camping, road-trip, RV, and home backup.

WHAT YOU GET: 1* Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station (518Wh Power Station), 1*AC adapter, 1* car charger cable, 1* user manual.

Please provide a physical address for orders – products cannot be delivered to just a PO Box address.

