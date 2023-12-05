EcoFlow’s early Christmas sale takes up to 58% off power stations, solar panels, more from $169

As part of its early Christmas sales, Amazon is taking up to 58% off EF EcoFlow’s line of power stations, solar panels, and bundled kits. One of the most notable deals is the DELTA Max 2000 Solar generator with a 160W Solar Panel for $1,348 shipped. Down from its $2,548 price tag, this bundle has received a handful of discounts over the year, with each new one dropping lower than the one before it. Today’s deal is a 48% markdown off the going rate, giving you $1,200 in savings and marking a new all-time low. Below, you’ll find a rundown of the best deals, with power stations starting from $209, bundles starting from $599, and accessories starting from $169.

The DELTA Max 2000 boasts a 2,016Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 6,048Wh with the addition of extra batteries (sold separately). It is able to fully charge in 1.8 hours via a wall outlet and in 10.5+ hours with the included 160W solar panel, depending on conditions. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port. Head below to read more.

EF EcoFlow will be releasing more holiday deals in phases throughout the month until December 27, so keep an eye out. You can browse through the above early Christmas sale offers here, or head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best discounts for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, and much more.

DELTA Max 2000 with 160W Solar Panel features:

Endless Solar Power. EcoFlow DELTA Max(2000) MPPT Controller guarantees full recharge with 160W solar panels with zero pollution emission. Use it as a solar powered generator for your home by powering appliances and tools on renewable energy.

Power Pretty Much Anything. 2400W output to power up to 15 devices at once. Power 3400W appliances with X-Boost on. That means during a power outage or blackout, you can continue to power your fridge, dryer, and more. That’s the industry gold standard for a portable power station of this size and capacity.

Waterproof & Durable. EcoFlow 160W solar panel is waterproof to endure all weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, climbing, hiking. You can submerge the panel in water for up to 30 minutes with no detrimental effect to the product.

Multiple Charging Methods. More than a solar power station. Charge with AC, solar, car or the EcoFlow Dual Fuel Generator. Charge to full in 1.8hrs via wall outlets. Use Dual Charging to combine AC with the Smart Generator for industry leading speeds. Pair solar + AC, or Solar + the Smart Generator for outdoor use.

Smart Remote Control with EcoFlow App. Control and monitor your DELTA Max with the EcoFlow app. Dive into the settings to customize your power use or control DELTA Max remotely.

DELTA Max and 160W Portable Solar Panel will be shipped separately.

