Gamer gift alert: Official Zelda hardcover books and guides now on sale from $15 via Amazon

Purchasing gifts for gamers isn’t an easy task – they tend to already have all the games and consoles they want – but these official Zelda hardcore books can be a great option. Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals by way of special on-page coupons on a range of the official Zelda collector’s books down to some of the best prices of the season starting from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find offers on the The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, covering the history of the lands of Hyrule dating all the way back to the original game, as well as complete guides for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom – more details on this one are in our launch coverage. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Official Zelda collector’s books and guides:

In case you missed it, Nintendo has now officially revealed that it is in development on a live action Zelda film – all of the information you need on that is right here. As for the Mushroom Kingdom, you’ll find all of the Nintendo holiday gear still available for purchase ahead of the holidays waiting in our roundup, from OLED Switch consoles and Switch Lite to Joy-Con bundles, games, and more.

Tears of the Kingdom The Complete Official Guide features:

Piggyback started in 1999 with the 148-page guide to Metal Gear Solid. Twenty-four years later, we find ourselves releasing the 500-page official guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in five languages and across four continents. In that 24-year period, we selected one game every year or so and invested all of our resources into creating its exclusive, complete official guide. We have the industry’s largest guide development team, composed of authors, designers, translators, map, screenshot and functionality editors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!