Champion one-day-only sitewide sale: Up to 50% off best-selling hoodies, joggers, more

Fan-favorite apparel and athleisure brand, Champion, today launched a one-day-only sale, offering up to 50% off select apparel. The Powerblend Fleece Hoodie for men is now $27.50, marked down from $55, and is available in three classic colorways – this hoodie is made of durable fleece and high-quality fabric that will reduce pillage and shrinking. To pair with the Powerblend Fleece we have the men’s Powerblend Fleece Joggers for $25 that feature a soft, brushed interior and extra stitch details for a sturdier finish. Our last highlighted piece from this one-day sale is the women’s Soft Touch Hoodie coming in at $30 and sure to become a staple in your wardrobe with its barely-there Champion logo. Keep reading for more details on Champion’s one-day sitewide sale.

The Powerblend Fleece Hoodie for men has a hooded style with metal grommets to prevent tearing and features a standard fit that provides all-day comfort – available in Black, Arctic Cold Beige, and Athletic Navy for only $27.50. To complete the look, make sure you check out the Powerblend Fleece Joggers for $25 that include iconic Champion branding and are made of durable, warm fleece to keep you comfortable during these colder months. The women’s Soft Touch Hoodie is a loosely fitting pullover that stretches and moves with you and sports a hood with drawcords and cinched elastic cuffs – available for $30.

Additional items we love from Champion’s one-day-only sitewide sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Powerblend Fleece Hoodie:

Quality and sporty style since 1919, Powerblend® fleece hoodie is the perfect layering piece. This soft cotton blend pullover hoodie has a brushed interior that keeps you warm without the weight. Durable fleece fabrication resists pilling and shrinkage – delivering it a long-lasting fit. A front kanga pocket keeps essentials close by – ideal for the guy on the go. A classic Champion script logo highlights the front, while a number 19 details the right sleeve for an authentic look. Finished with an iconic C patch at the left sleeve, this sweatshirt is sure to become part of your hoodie rotation. Available in an array of color options – Champion brings the cool.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!