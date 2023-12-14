PowerA’s Nintendo-themed Switch controllers up to 43% off from $13: Mario, Kirby, Pikachu, more

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on PowerA Switch controllers at up to 43% off. While we are still tracking a solid offer on the brand’s GameCube-style wireless model in celebration of the 5-year anniversary of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (be sure to check out our hands-on review of this year’s Smash Bros. holiday Switch bundle), today we are tracking some notable deals on the more affordable wired variants. You’ll find bright and colorful themed models featuring Kirby, Pikachu, Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong, and more starting from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. They make for affordable Nintendo gamer gifts and look great on the shelf as much as they are functional. Head below to scope out some top picks. 

PowerA Nintendo Switch controller deals:

Be sure to scope out your personalized Nintendo yearly recap as well as elago’s Game Boy-style MagSafe wallet, and then head over to this morning roundup for all of the most notable Switch game deals. You’ll find offers on titles like Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, Super Mario Maker 2, Mario + Rabbids titles, and more. 

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch features:

  • Celebrate the world’s favorite puffball with a powerful Kirby design
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
  • Detachable 10ft (3m) USB Cable
  • No batteries required
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty 

