Personalized Nintendo yearly recap now live! Hours played, your favorite games, and more

It has been an exciting year for Nintendo fans with the release of some major titles, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and now it’s time to take it all in with the official yearly recap. For the last few years Nintendo has provided its gamers with a fun and nostalgic way to look back on their greatest achievements in the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond, vote on their favorite games, and more by way of its official yearly review and personalized wrap-up. Head below for more details. 

Personalized Nintendo yearly recap and review

Alongside ongoing holiday hardware and game deals on Nintendo Switch OLED consoles (here’s our hands-on review of this year’s main holiday package), Switch Lite, Joy-Con bundles, and more, the beloved company has also served up a wonderful animated Mario movie experience, the announcement of an upcoming live-action Zelda film, and celebrated the 5-year anniversary of its iconic mascot fight, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. All of which joins some major game releases with the aforementioned Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder as well as Pikmin 4, Super Mario RPG, and more. 

But now, Nintendo has taken to its X (Twitter) account to announce that its yearly review and personalized 2023 recap page is now live for Switch gamers. 

Once you login on this page, you’ll be able to see personalized stats of your journey through the wonderful world of Switch games across 2023. That includes the total number of games played, the total hours of play, your most played titles, and more. You’ll also get to vote for your favorite game of the year and check out some stats on the types of titles you spent the most time with and more. 

Look back at all the fun you had with #NintendoSwitch games in 2023 with a personalized wrap-up! You can see what you played most, choose your favorite game of the year, and share your stats with friends. See your #NintendoSwitch2023 Year in Review here: http://ninten.do/6014iVVHQ

