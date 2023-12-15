praNa Sale: Up to 70% off select final sale items including joggers, t-shirts, dresses, more from $22

praNa has launched a sale of up to 70% off final sale items and other best-selling apparel, including joggers, pants, t-shirts, dresses, jeans, and more, just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. The Mantra Joggers for women are now available coming in at a final sale price of $26.70 – a mid-rise classic pant, these joggers are easily dressed up or down and feature UPF sun protection. The men’s best-selling Double Peak Pants for $47.50 come in six earthy colorways and are made from a lightweight ripstop fabric, ensuring all-day comfort. Last up we have the men’s Peak to Creek Shorts, available at a final sale price of $20.70, marked down from $69; the Peak to Creek Shorts are made from recycled polyester and are perfect for a yoga session or a jog around the city. Free expedited shipping. Head below for more details on praNa’s sale.
The women’s Mantra Joggers for $26.70 – available in Dark Khaki and Slate Green – have a relaxed fit and elastic leg. With a soft feel and both front and back pockets, these joggers can be paired with a basic t-shirt for a casual look or a blazer to elevate the whole fit. The men’s Double Peak Pants feature mesh lined pockets, a hidden zipper pocket, and a ventilated inseam, making them ideal for a hike or a more relaxed walk in the woods – grab a pair here for $47.50. The moisture-wicking Peak to Creek Shorts for men are now priced at $20.70; sporting a 4-way stretch, a melange drawcord, a security zip pocket, and UPF sun protection, these shorts come in Nautical, Black Olive, and Heather Gray colorways.
Other items we are loving from praNa’s sale:
Women:
- Double Peak All Around Pant – $47.50 (Orig. $95)
- Cantine Dress – $26.70 (Orig. $89)
- Foundation Slit Back Tank – $14.70 (Orig. $49)
- Bohemia Hill Legging – $29.70 (Orig. $99)
- Snowboard Sweater – $45 (Orig. $150)
Men:
- Double Peak E-Waist Pant – $47.50 (Orig. $95)
- Journeyman T-Shirt – $11.70 (Orig. $39)
- Hillgard Slim Jean – $36 (Orig. $120)
- Canyon Camp Short – $22.50 (Orig. $75)
- Red Slate Vest – $55.50 (Orig. $185)
- …check out more deals here!…
More on Mantra Joggers
- Elastic encased waistband with interior drawstring closure
- Front patch pockets
- Back yoke and seaming details
- Back pockets
- Elastic encased cuff at hem
- UPF Sun Protection
- Recycled Content, Hemp Content, Fair Trade
- Imported
