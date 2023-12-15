praNa Sale: Up to 70% off select final sale items including joggers, t-shirts, dresses, more from $22

praNa has launched a sale of up to 70% off final sale items and other best-selling apparel, including joggers, pants, t-shirts, dresses, jeans, and more, just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. The Mantra Joggers for women are now available coming in at a final sale price of $26.70 – a mid-rise classic pant, these joggers are easily dressed up or down and feature UPF sun protection. The men’s best-selling Double Peak Pants for $47.50 come in six earthy colorways and are made from a lightweight ripstop fabric, ensuring all-day comfort. Last up we have the men’s Peak to Creek Shorts, available at a final sale price of $20.70, marked down from $69; the Peak to Creek Shorts are made from recycled polyester and are perfect for a yoga session or a jog around the city. Free expedited shipping. Head below for more details on praNa’s sale.

The women’s Mantra Joggers for $26.70 – available in Dark Khaki and Slate Green – have a relaxed fit and elastic leg. With a soft feel and both front and back pockets, these joggers can be paired with a basic t-shirt for a casual look or a blazer to elevate the whole fit. The men’s Double Peak Pants feature mesh lined pockets, a hidden zipper pocket, and a ventilated inseam, making them ideal for a hike or a more relaxed walk in the woods – grab a pair here for $47.50. The moisture-wicking Peak to Creek Shorts for men are now priced at $20.70; sporting a 4-way stretch, a melange drawcord, a security zip pocket, and UPF sun protection, these shorts come in Nautical, Black Olive, and Heather Gray colorways.

Other items we are loving from praNa’s sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Mantra Joggers

Elastic encased waistband with interior drawstring closure

Front patch pockets

Back yoke and seaming details

Back pockets

Elastic encased cuff at hem

UPF Sun Protection

Recycled Content, Hemp Content, Fair Trade

Imported

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!