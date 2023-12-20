Razer’s RGB Huntsman V2 Optical Keyboard now matching Amazon low at $140 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $190 directly from Razer where it is on sale for $150, today’s deal is $50 off and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, including last month’s Black Friday offer. It features Purple Clicky Optical Switches that deliver “snappy keystrokes that sound satisfying and feel lighter than traditional mechanical switches.” Alongside the doubleshot PBT keycaps for durability and the multi-function digital dial for everything from brightness to volume, it includes the usual Razer Chroma RGB lighting action as well as an ergonomic wrist rest and the ability remember up to 5 on-board memory profiles. Head below for more deals and details.

If you would prefer something in the more compact 60% category, the Razer Huntsman Mini is a notable option that will also save you some cash. This takes up less space on your desktop and is now selling for $69.99 shipped on Amazon, down from the regular $120 price tag for 42% in savings. This deal comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low to deliver the lowest price we can find. Clicky keys, aluminum construction, RGB lighting, and remappable keys highlight the feature set here alongside the space-saving design.

Check out this deal on Razer’s full-size Stream Controller and more of the latest from the brand below:

Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard features:

Enjoy quick, snappy keystrokes that sound satisfying and feel lighter than traditional mechanical switches— with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency. Harder and more durable than regular keycaps, these won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process. Configure them to pause, play, skip and tweak everything from brightness to volume—the ultimate convenience for enjoying entertainments.

