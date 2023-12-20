Safeguard your smartphone by the pool or on the slopes with Pelican’s Marine Pouch at just $8

As part of its Tech Essentials sale, Woot is offering the Pelican Marine Waterproof Phone Pouch at just $7.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll see a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly between $16 and as much as $25 at Amazon, it is currently fetching just over $22 there and is now at the best price we can find via Woot. It has never dropped below $9 at Amazon and today’s offer lands on par with the best we have tracked. This is an IP68 waterproof pouch designed to safeguard your handset from the elements whether you’re on vacation over the holidays by a pool somewhere or hitting the slopes. It is made of a soft TPU material with a clear window on the frontside so you can still see and use your touchscreen or side buttons while it is safely stowed inside. Head below for more details.

You will find a run of somewhat similar products on Amazon in the under $8 category right here. But it’s hard to recommend these budget brands over something from the Pelican lineup – the brand is well known for making rugged gear, including smartphone accessories, and at a price like today’s is likely worth spending an extra dollar or two.

If you’re still looking for a new case for your iPhone 15, you’ll find some of our favorite options and our hands-on impressions for each down below:

Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Phone Pouch features:

The Pelican Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch is built to get your phone and valuables through whatever you get into. The Marine pouch is IP68 rated for underwater submersion, but built in air cushions help ensure that it won’t be submerged for long. Take pictures anywhere, anytime! With the transparent material, you can have direct and proper access to the touch screen and camera; Sensitive touch allows you to use your phone as an underwater camera, to take sharp and clear photos and videos without removing your device from the waterproof phone bag

