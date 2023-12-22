HyperX’s ChargePlay powers two DualSense controllers back down at the $20 low (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33, it more typically sells for $30 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Delivering a solid option from a notable third-party gaming brand approaching the price of the ultra-budget options, this deal is $2 under our previous mention to match the lowest price we have tracked. You’re looking at a pair of charging-equipped landing pads for DualSense controllers with a weighted base to keeps things stable and USB-C connectivity to the power source. It also looks a lot like the official Sony dual charger, just at half the price. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the well-known third-party gaming brands, something like the NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger will likely do the trick. However, this model is selling for a touch more than the HyperX option above, which is now one of the most affordable options in its class. A quick browse through Amazon’s $20 and under section will highlight how notable today’s lead deal really is.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger features:

Charges 2 DualSense wireless controllers: Keep a controller charged and ready to swap in for marathon sessions, or make sure you have a controller powered for your friends, siblings, whoever your Player 2 may be.

Weighted base for secure docking: The weighted base and secure docking of the ChargePlay Duo helps it stay put, even in high-traffic areas of the house.

Compact and sleek design: Gets the job done without taking up a lot of space. Features a white/black aesthetic to match the look and feel of your console.

