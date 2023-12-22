HyperX’s ChargePlay powers two DualSense controllers back down at the $20 low (Reg. $30+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesHyperX
Reg. $30+ $20

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33, it more typically sells for $30 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Delivering a solid option from a notable third-party gaming brand approaching the price of the ultra-budget options, this deal is $2 under our previous mention to match the lowest price we have tracked. You’re looking at a pair of charging-equipped landing pads for DualSense controllers with a weighted base to keeps things stable and USB-C connectivity to the power source. It also looks a lot like the official Sony dual charger, just at half the price. Head below for more details. 

If you’re not partial to the well-known third-party gaming brands, something like the NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger will likely do the trick. However, this model is selling for a touch more than the HyperX option above, which is now one of the most affordable options in its class. A quick browse through Amazon’s $20 and under section will highlight how notable today’s lead deal really is. 

Check out more of the latest from the world of PlayStation below:

HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger features:

  • Charges 2 DualSense wireless controllers: Keep a controller charged and ready to swap in for marathon sessions, or make sure you have a controller powered for your friends, siblings, whoever your Player 2 may be.
  • Weighted base for secure docking: The weighted base and secure docking of the ChargePlay Duo helps it stay put, even in high-traffic areas of the house.
  • Compact and sleek design: Gets the job done without taking up a lot of space. Features a white/black aesthetic to match the look and feel of your console.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
HyperX

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

These best-selling hardcover and paperback books from A...
Unlock one-click iOS file transfers with AnyTrans lifet...
Get 60% battery in 30 minutes with UGREEN’s 35W 2...
The top five Meta Quest fitness games now on sale up to...
Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset with 50-hour ...
Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit starter set lands at $14...
Foxpark’s Solar wireless 1080p backup camera and ...
Sweaty Betty takes up to 70% workout apparel in end of ...
Load more...
Show More Comments