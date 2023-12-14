Major Spider-Man 2 update coming early 2024: New Game+, mission replay, day/night, more

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was clearly one of the biggest and most exciting PlayStation 5 releases this year, and after becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all-time, the next update for the game is a highly-anticipated one to say the least. Developer Insomniac Games recently took to its official X (Twitter) account to give players an update on what was next for the game, including new gameplay and quality of life enhancements, but it looks like the studio has now pushed everything back until 2024. Head below for more details.

Spider-Man 2 New Game+ and more

Just ahead of the game’s official debut back in October, Insomniac’s community manager announced that select new features, including New Game+, were scheduled to land before the close of 2023, but the developer has now said it needs more time.

Insomniac stated it is “working vigilantly on these features and [that it] requires more testing to ensure the quality is up to [its] standards.” I guess we all hoped the next update would land this year, but I, for one, don’t mind letting Insomniac cook a little longer.

The next update is targeting some highly-requested features including a proper New Game+ mode and Audio Descriptions – two things that perhaps should have been in there from the start, but are nonetheless on the way now.

The developer also mentioned additions like the ability to change the time of day at will, allowing players to swap tendril colors, and a system for easily replaying missions. But that’s just the start of the updates by the sounds of it – Insomniac says a “feature-complete” list will be made available closer to launch.

And that launch, as of right now, is scheduled to hit in “early 2024,” according to the dev’s recent announcement message.

We can’t wait to share more with you in the future. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience as our team works to finish our next update for marvel’s Spider-Man 2!

