December PlayStation Plus FREE games: LEGO 2K Drive, Sable, and Powerwash Simulator

it is now time for the FREE December PlayStation Plus titles. You still have until next week to claim the November titles, but the next batch of freebies is quickly approaching with titles like Sable, the, as far as I'm concerned, hilarious Powerwash Simulator, and LEGO 2K Drive – here's our hands-on review of that one.

FREE December PlayStation Plus titles

The FREE December PlayStation Plus titles will go live on December 5 next week, which means you have until December 4 to claim Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and Aliens Fireteam Elite. All of the PS Plus titles will remain a part of your library so long as your PlayStation Plus membership is active.

The regularly $25 Sable is a unique experience where players will “explore the dunes on a hoverbike, scale monumental ruins, and encounter other nomads.” Next up, Powerwash Simulator regularly fetches $25 and is exactly what it sounds like – “PowerWash Simulator is a satisfying clean ’em up where the stress is low and the water pressure is high.”

The headliner next month would have to be LEGO 2K Drive for PS4 and PS5, a game that regularly fetches between $25 and $35 on Amazon. As we detailed in our hands-on review, LEGO 2K Drive takes players to Bricklandia to “race across the streets, seas, and sands as you build your dream rides, brick by brick, and enjoy LEGO 2K Drive’s sprawling story mode.”

