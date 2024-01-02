Chaco New Year’s sale takes extra 20% off sandals, boots, and more from $20

Chaco’s New Year Sale is live, and it features some of its most popular sandals, Chelseas, flip flops, boots, and more. Save an additional 20% off sale items using the code Hello24. Headlining the New Year Sale is the women’s Lowdown Sandal for $40 (with code applied at checkout). These sandals feature Chaco’s adjustable lacquered webbing, synthetic trims, and come in seven colorways. The Lowdown Sandals are perfect for travel, whether you are heading to the airport, taking a day hike, or walking around in a new city. Head below for more on-sale footwear from Chaco’s New Year Sale.

The Men’s Bodhi Sandals – now available for $60 – have a secure fit, are lightweight, and feature no-slip traction; these sandals are fully adjustable and feature a non-marking ChacoGrip rubber compound. The Women’s Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boots are made of full grain, waterproof leather and are the perfect everyday boot to complement your outfit – these boots allow for easy slip-on and slip-off because of the elastic gore on both sides. Grab a pair here for $102. For maximum, all-day comfort, the Men’s Revels are your new favorite house shoe. Made with fleece-lined felted uppers and LuvSeat arch support, these slip-ons will keep your feet cozy 24/7 – now available for $35. Be sure to add Hello24 at checkout.

More footwear we love from Chaco’s New Year Sale:

Women:

Men:

More on the Lowdown Sandal:

Meet the Lowdown, Chaco’s lightweight, low-profile sport sandal built for a travel-ready life on the go. Featuring just the essentials, like our iconic Z/Straps with cinch buckle for a truly customized fit, plus pull-through adjustment in the heel riser to maximize barefoot comfort. The Lowdown Sandal looks great dressed up or down and is engineered with high-rebound EVA and our contoured LUVSEAT™ arch-support for healthy alignment and all-day comfort underfoot. Vegan. Easy to clean.

