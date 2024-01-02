Razer’s compact 15-button Stream Controller X hits one of its best prices at $123 today

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the compact Razer Stream Controller X to upgrade your battlestation for the New Year. You can now land one on your desktop at $123.21 shipped, down from he regular $150 price tag. While we did see an extremely short-lived, one-day deal at $116 in mid-December, today’s deal is otherwise the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since it launched there last spring. Those familiar with the Elago Stream Decks will know what they’re in for here – a small compact customizable controller to trigger various elements of your setup. This model features 15 LCD-equipped Switchblade buttons to control “apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps.” This shortcut controller works alongside “leading streaming software” and ships with a detachable angle-adjustable magnetic stand as well. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

As mentioned above, the Elago Stream Decks deliver a similar experience and you can score the mini model for less than the Razer Stream Controller X. While this one is an older release and doesn’t include nearly as many programmable buttons, you can land one for just over $80 shipped on Amazon right now.

But while we are talking Razer, be sure to check out some of its latest releases like the new ANC wireless earbuds with ENC mics specifically geared towards Meta Quest 2 and 3 users. Then dive into the details on Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet and its latest Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards with adjustable actuation that launched back in September of 2023.

Razer Stream Controller X features:

Create handy shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more. Control your apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps, and enjoy easy visual navigation with customizable icons. Go live or be ready to create at the push of a key. Create the ultimate shortcut by linking any number of actions to one button, triggering them consecutively or simultaneously. Switch up your style at any time by snapping on a fresh, new faceplate* available in a range of striking colors. Flex your creativity by painting a custom design on a clean, blank option. Simply snap on the controller for a secure fit that not only provides clear view of all your buttons, but stays firmly in place during use thanks to a grippy underside.

