Today’s best iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, Pocket Academy, Dinkigolf, and more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. These deals join the first notable discount of the year on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C alongside everything else in our dedicated hub, but for now we are on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Juicy Realm, Pocket Academy, Game Dev Story, Dinkigolf, What Remains of Edith Finch, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Manifestation Deck: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Western Drama: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Convenience Stories: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dinkigolf: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pachoink!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evo Wallet – Money Tracker: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Gran Turismo 7 $40, Spider-Man Miles Morales $20, Celeste $6, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Shutter – Sony Camera Remote: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $10 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Brotato:Premium: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tropical Resort Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: 1000 Hours Outside: $3 (Reg. $4)

Juicy Realm features:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

