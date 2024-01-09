LG’s 77-inch gallery-style 120Hz G2 OLED 4K Smart TV with AirPlay 2 at $2,475 (Reg. $3,300+)

Best Buy is now offering some notable clearance pricing on the 77-inch LG Class G2 Series OLED 4K evo Smart TV at $2,475 shipped. This model originally sold for over $4,000 and now carries a $3,300 regular price at Best Buy. Today’s deal takes $825 off to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this high-end 77-inch OLED. This model is currently out of stock at Amazon where it has only once dropped anywhere near $2,500. Joining the gallery-style design “that leaves virtually no gap when you hang it on the wall,” you’ll be looking at a Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos display with NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. The Wi-Fi 6-equipped OLED panel also features a 120Hz refresh rate, support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well as AirPlay 2 streaming. Head below for more details.

If the high-end LG OLED treatment isn’t getting you excited, take a look at the newer 2023 model Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,150 shipped. While you’re not getting some of the bells and whistles found on the model above, it is still a compelling option that delivers a more modern display at a much lower price point.

With CES 2024 now in full swing, we have gotten a good look at some of the big-time new releases landing this year in the smart TV space. LG has now detailed its 2024 OLED TV lineup alongside Samsung’s new Neo QLED TVs, but we also got our first look at the world’s first wireless transparent OLED as well as the world’s largest QD mini LED TV and Samsung’s see-through MICRO LED screen concepts.

LG Class G2 Series OLED 4K evo Smart TV features:

The brightest LG OLED ever with a contemporary new gallery design that hugs the wall¹ for the ultimate balance of form and function. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create a picture quality like no other in our new LG OLED evo Gallery Edition—with the highest contrast, perfect black and the brightest colors ever seen in an LG OLED.¹ Transform your home into a more artful space with the all-new, contemporary LG OLED design that leaves virtually no gap when you hang it on the wall.² Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching.

